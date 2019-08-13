|
|
Gunnery Sergeant Andrew "Max" Eggman USMC Retired was born on June 6, 1930 in Gridley California to Arthur Eggman and Judith Victoria Fears. He passed away August 3rd, 2019 at the age of 89 in his home surrounded by his family. He served 20 years in the USMC and retired as a Gunnery Sergeant. He was a part of the "The Chosen Few" in the Korean War, and he also served in Vietnam. He was a Drill Instructor, Electronic Engineer and a Missile Specialist in the Marine Corps. He earned a Purple Heart Medal in the Korean War, Presidential Unit Citation, 6 Good Conduct Medals, and a National Defense Medal. He also was a very well known Bee Keeper in his community after the war. He married Bonnie Tipton in 1959 and they had three children; Jamie Lynne Finnsson, Andrew Max Eggman Jr., and Michael Walter Eggman. He also has a step daughter, Laurianne Cox from Bonnie's previous marriage. They were married for 12 years. After his divorce he met and married Jane Elbert Burkett the light and love of his life. They were married on October 13, 1990 and they were married for 28 years until her death last year. With Jane he has a Step son Larry Burkett, and two step grandchildren; Christopher and fiancé Julia, Mychal with wife Shelly and their two daughter's Zoey and Elowyn Jean. He is survived by His brother Ardith Eggman 95 and who is the last remaining brother from six siblings; Garland, Gene, Ardith, Arthur, Ray, and Barbara. Max is also survived by his four children, their spouses, 15 grand children and 8 great grandchildren. Max's family includes; daughter Jamie Finnsson and her husband Bruce with son's Michael, Daniel and his wife Emily, Jonathan and with his son Nico, Thomas and his wife Amanda. Max's Son Andrew and his wife Lisa, and their children Jesse with his wife Sara, and their children Makiah and Amelia Joy. Also, Grandson Aaron with his wife Sally and Grandson Jeremy. As well as Max's son Michael and his wife Verena, and their two son's Benjamin and Niclas of Germany.
A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a luncheon to follow. Interment to be private. Held at First Christian Church, 1020 N. Prospect St., Porterville, CA. Semper Fidelis "Always Faithful" "With Fortitude" Honor, Courage and Commitment Gunnery Sergeant Andrew "Max" Eggman USMC Retired
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 13, 2019