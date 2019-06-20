Ann Viola Martin 97, born November 9, 1921 in McAlister Oklahoma to Charley and Dicy Justice. Ann was one of 12 children and was preceded in death by 11 of her siblings. She had five children and was proceeded in death by four; Jimmy Porter, Betty Gibson, Rockne Porter and Mike Porter. She is survived by her Husband Gilbert Martin and Son and Daughter in Law, Don and Mary Porter of Porterville, 13 grandchildren, several great and great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. She married Gilbert Martin on December 18, 1957. Together they shared over sixty years together. Ann held various jobs during her lifetime, often referring to picking beans in the fields with the ladies as some of her best memories. She was also a technician at the Porterville Developmental Center for years and went on to open her own Board and Care home, where she housed 4 clients for over ten years. Ann was fondly referred to as Nanny by most who knew her. When the grandchildren showed up with friends she always seemed to acquire more grandchildren with each visit, all referring to her as their Nanny as well. She lived a full and long life and will be dearly missed by all. A Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Myers Chapel in Porterville, California . A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Myers Chapel in Porterville, California. Interment will be at Vandalia Cemetery in Porterville, California. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Porterville Recorder on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary