Anna B Kaiser (Ann) age 92 passed away on June 11,2019 in Lindsay, California. Ann was born January 30,1927 to Johnnie and Nita Sparks in Oklahoma. The family made their way to Terra Bella, California, where Ann met and married Jacob (Buster) Kaiser in 1947. They were married for 56 years, until Buster's death in 2004. Ann is preceded in death by Buster, and a grandson, Joshua Piephoff.
She is survived by her children, Michael Kaiser (Judy), of Bakersfield, Nelda Sell of Visalia, and Ruth Piephoff (Cliff) of Tennessee. 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren. And numerous nieces and nephews. Mom, Grammie, Aunt B and Ann will be missed by all her knew her. A celebration of life will be held June 20 2019 at Golden Hills Mobile Home Estates Clubhouse, 720 E. Worth, Porterville at 12:00 noon.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on June 15, 2019