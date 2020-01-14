|
Anna Belle Rothwell, Age 92, of Calhoun, TN. Passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born in Decatur, TN to the late George and Sarah Eldridge Denton. Anna and late husband of 49 years, Charles "Snook" Rothwell moved to California in 1961. She worked for 22 years as a Psychiatric Technician for the State of California Developmental Center in Sonoma and Porterville.
She was a member of Porterville First Southern Baptist Church of Porterville CA. Anna loved her garden, and was a great cook. She loved having lots of company or church family to cook for. No one ever left her table hungry. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her brother; J. T. Denton. Survivors include her daughters; Brinda Michelson of Calhoun, TN, Sheila Smith of Kodiak, AK, Sharon Pearce of Winters, CA, sisters; Frances Thomas of Athens, TN, Hazel Kyker of Adel, GA, Five Grand children and Three Great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and other extended family. Her funeral service will be held in the chapel of Bowers funeral home at 11 AM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, with the Rev. Earl Graves officiating.
Burial will follow in Decatur Cemetery. Bowers Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rothwell family. Please go to www.bowersfh.com and sign the guest book and offer your condolences. Arrangements entrusted to Bowers Funeral Home Inc. of Decatur, TN. 423-334-3661.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 14, 2020