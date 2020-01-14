Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowers Funeral Home
163 Arrants Rd
Decatur, TN 37322
(423) 334-3661
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Bowers Funeral Home
163 Arrants Rd
Decatur, TN 37322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Belle Rothwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Belle Rothwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Belle Rothwell Obituary
Anna Belle Rothwell, Age 92, of Calhoun, TN. Passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born in Decatur, TN to the late George and Sarah Eldridge Denton. Anna and late husband of 49 years, Charles "Snook" Rothwell moved to California in 1961. She worked for 22 years as a Psychiatric Technician for the State of California Developmental Center in Sonoma and Porterville.
She was a member of Porterville First Southern Baptist Church of Porterville CA. Anna loved her garden, and was a great cook. She loved having lots of company or church family to cook for. No one ever left her table hungry. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her brother; J. T. Denton. Survivors include her daughters; Brinda Michelson of Calhoun, TN, Sheila Smith of Kodiak, AK, Sharon Pearce of Winters, CA, sisters; Frances Thomas of Athens, TN, Hazel Kyker of Adel, GA, Five Grand children and Three Great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and other extended family. Her funeral service will be held in the chapel of Bowers funeral home at 11 AM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, with the Rev. Earl Graves officiating.
Burial will follow in Decatur Cemetery. Bowers Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rothwell family. Please go to www.bowersfh.com and sign the guest book and offer your condolences. Arrangements entrusted to Bowers Funeral Home Inc. of Decatur, TN. 423-334-3661.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna Belle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -