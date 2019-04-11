Anna M. Oakley was born near Chandler, Oklahoma on November 14, 1915. She passed away in Porterville, California on March 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond B. Oakley in 1986, her grandson Ryan King in 2001, and her son Boyd Oakley in 2013. She is survived by her daughter Anita Oakley King and son in law Ron King of Manhattan Beach, California and by her son Jim Oakley and daughter-in-law Laurel Anne Oakley of Porterville, California; six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. Anna was active in the family lumber business in Gardena, California for 29 years. She grew oranges near Lindsay, California for 35 years. She was involved with the Strathmore Town and Country Club and the Garden Club. After her husband died in 1986, she continued running the ranch until 2012, and lived in her home on the ranch until six months before her death. She knew that anything of value required effort and careful attention. Throughout her life, she was always a shining example of determination and courage. She made the best of every situation. Anna Oakley lived to be 103. She will be buried next to her husband in Frazier Valley Cemetery. Her final arrangements are being made by Myer's Funeral Home in Porterville. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary