Anna R. Ross, 82, passed into eternal glory on June 5, 2019 in Porterville. She was born December 1st in Oklahoma to William & Vonnie Ross. During WWII she came to California and eventually settled in Porterville where she was a residence for 60+ years.

After working for over 30 years as a Psych Tech nurse at the Porterville State Hospital, she semi-retired to work in Real Estate and even opened Anna's Uniform shop before finally giving into the demand of being a mother, grandma, great grandma, and great-great grandma. Anna was also a member of the 20 Ann's for many years and loved playing pinochle. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, her youngest sister, a grandson, and two children, Deborah (Sunshine) Quinn Murphy and Brian Valaile. She is survived by (4) children, Tamara (Russell) Quinn Runnalls, Cynthia Valaile, Kari (Jim) Martin White and Kraig Martin; (7) grandchildren, (15) great grandchildren and (5) great-great grandchildren, her sister and two brothers, many nephews, nieces and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Assembly of God, 105 E. Olive Avenue on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Her grandson, Dr. Micah Carter, will be officiating. Published in The Porterville Recorder on July 11, 2019