First Assembly of God Church
105 E Olive Ave
Porterville, CA 93257
Anna R. Ross Obituary
Anna R. Ross, 82, passed into eternal glory on June 5, 2019 in Porterville. She was born December 1st in Oklahoma to William & Vonnie Ross. During WWII she came to California and eventually settled in Porterville where she was a residence for 60+ years.
After working for over 30 years as a Psych Tech nurse at the Porterville State Hospital, she semi-retired to work in Real Estate and even opened Anna's Uniform shop before finally giving into the demand of being a mother, grandma, great grandma, and great-great grandma. Anna was also a member of the 20 Ann's for many years and loved playing pinochle. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, her youngest sister, a grandson, and two children, Deborah (Sunshine) Quinn Murphy and Brian Valaile. She is survived by (4) children, Tamara (Russell) Quinn Runnalls, Cynthia Valaile, Kari (Jim) Martin White and Kraig Martin; (7) grandchildren, (15) great grandchildren and (5) great-great grandchildren, her sister and two brothers, many nephews, nieces and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Assembly of God, 105 E. Olive Avenue on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Her grandson, Dr. Micah Carter, will be officiating.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on July 11, 2019
