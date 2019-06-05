On May 23, 2019, Mary Isabelle Hernandez Carmona, better known as Annabelle Hernandez passed away peacefully in her home in Watsonville, CA. She was born in Victoria, TX, on July 13, 1942. Annabelle was a daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandma, wife, and friend. She loved going to the casino, playing bingo, and in her younger days she loved to dance. More importantly, she loved spending time with her family. Annabelle is survived by her husband Frank Hernandez and children; Frank Hernandez Jr., Rudy Hernandez, Dino Hernandez, Angie Hernandez, Maryann Herrera, and Roger John Hernandez who is deceased. The viewing will be on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center from 2:00pm to 8:00pm with the Rosary beginning at 6:00pm. The funeral will be held at the Saint Anne's Catholic Church on 378 N F. ST at 11:00am on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Anabelle passed away with no life insurance. Donations are greatly needed to help pay for the services. Please send all donations to Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center. Published in The Porterville Recorder on June 5, 2019