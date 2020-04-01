|
|
Annie Marie Esperanza passed away on March 29, 2020, at Stanford Hospital from complications after a heart transplant. She is survived by her brother Henry Tolentino, her sister Eddi (Edwina) Tolentino, and many dear cousins and friends.
Born in Porterville on August 9, 1956, to Alex and Roberta Esperanza, Annie spent her childhood on the family farm in Terra Bella.She attended Terra Bella Elementary then Porterville High School, graduating in 1974. Active in the Panther Band, she was also Student Body President her senior year. In 1978, she earned a B.S. in Natural Science from Humboldt State University.
Annie started her career with the National Park Service in1979 as one of the first female firefighters at Lassen Volcanic National Park and later at Lodge-pole in Sequoia National Park. In 1983, she began her career as an ecologist for Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, where she was instrumental in establishing long-term research programs that measured atmospheric deposition, climate, and human-induced changes in high-mountain lakes and watersheds. In 1998, she became the Branch Chief for Physical Sciences for the two parks. Many of the studies Annie helped initiate have compiled almost 40 years of measurements that are instrumental in understanding how air quality and climate change are impacting the Sierra Nevada.
For years, Annie also operated weather and air-quality stations while advocating for clean-air policies through public outreach and scientific publications. She worked closely with managers to build support for prescribed fires, burns that not only maintain giant sequoia groves and other park ecosystems but help limit uncontrolled wildfires. Annie joyfully shared her life long curiosity about the natural world, mentoring countless young biologists and communicating with the public about the parks. Her ability to build strong relationships between the park and science communities has contributed to international recognition of the resource-management programs in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. In lieu of flowers and to ensure that her important legacy continues,you may donate to the non-profit Sequoia Park Conservancy at sequoiaparksconservancy.org. When conditions permit,her family will schedule a celebration of Annie's amazing life.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 1, 2020