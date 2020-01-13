|
Al Stafforini, a lifelong resident of Porterville, passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday, January 4, 2019. Anton "Albert" Stafforini was born in Porterville to Carlo and Rufina Stafforini on Feb.29, 1929. He attended local schools and graduated in 1947 from Porterville High School. Al loved flying and in 1947 joined the United States Air Force. He flew the advanced flyer Mustang P51 in Korea. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his bravery and the Purple Heart. He was honorably discharged. In 1949 he married Jo Roberts until she passed in 1971. They had three children, Lisa, Michael and Lori. He began in the automotive industry as a service manager which he retired in 2010 to conclude a 60 year career. In 1972 Al married Janis Park and they set about blending his three and her four children into one family. They were married for 47 years. Al's lifelong passion was flying. His favorite plane was his Piper Comanche. He could often be found out at the airport enjoying planes and his fellow pilots. He also stayed busy with countless hours in his barn. He made anything and everything. An inventor and craftsman including designing and creating the right tool for the job. Al's number one priority was his family. He is remembered by them all as a devoted man who simultaneously worked a fulltime job, managed a 40 acre olive ranch, all while raising 7 children all of whom survive him: Lisa Tolson married to Art Tolson, Michael Stafforini, Lori Stafforini, Michael Park, David Park, Daniel Park married to Lori Park, and Sharie Soares. Al was preceded in death by first wife Jo, his brother Pete and sister Gina. Surviving family includes his wife of 47 years Janis Stafforini, his sister Gloria Harness of Texas and cousin Talia Jacopetti of San Mateo. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed and cherished by all who knew and loved him. Al was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church and Porterville Fraternal Order of Eagles. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday January 14 at St. Anne's Catholic Church followed by interment at St. Anne's Catholic Cemetery. A reception will follow at Porterville Eagles building, 97 W. Henderson Ave. To leave a message of condolence or sign Al's online register book, please login to: www.porrtervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation center. 765 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA (559) 784-6485.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 11, 2020