On February 24, 2020, after a full, rich life our mom, Antonia Perez, also known as Toni or Tonia, decided it was time to join our dad and her siblings, parents and friends on that big dance floor in the sky. She was 97 years old. She was born in Porterville, California on May 29, 1922 to Rosalio and Angela Torres. She was predeceased by four other siblings, Dolores Ramirez, Tomasa Gomez, Harry Torres and John Torres. Three other siblings, Pedro Torres, Patrocinia Torres, and Leopoldo Torres predeceased her in Mexico. She grew up in Porterville and attended Olive Street School and Porterville High School. On June 6, 1941 she married our dad, Guadalupe Perez. They raised their family in Porterville. She began her professional life working as an aid at Porterville State Hospital. In mid-1960 she returned to school to study and earn her LVN license. She worked for 20 years at Springville Hospital. After the hospital closed she worked at Exeter Hospital, then at the Porterville Convalescent Home. In 1976 she joined our dad to work at their little grocery store, Perez Sierra Vista Market. Mom was very involved in the community. She was the Cinco de Mayo Princess the first year it was celebrated in Porterville in 1941. She reprised her role in the Cinco de Mayo parade in the early 2000's along with the surviving court. She served as PTA president at Vine Street School in the 50's, treasurer of the Sociedad Progresista Logia in the 60's, secretary of the Sociedad Guadalupana and was a member of the Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana in its early years. She also volunteered as a poll worker on election days in the 60's. Throughout the 50's and 60's she taught Mexican folk dance and helped organize and perform at numerous programs and venues including Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Porterville and Lindsay. In the school year of 1965 – 1966 she was hired by the school district to teach Mexican folk dance in the Porterville public schools. She continued to be active in her neighborhood assisting neighbors and friends with legal papers, applications and correspondence. Her dining table was her office. She was quite talented and creative. She was a seamstress for family and friends. She played the guitar and sang. At 77 years old she took piano lessons at Porterville College and played La Bamba for her recital. She loved making photo collages for our family reunions. She was a practical joker and was well-known for "the twins", flipping birds left and right. Her greatest passion was music and dancing. Her home resonated with the sound of music. At any time when the family gathered there was music and dancing and laughter; except when she was watching the L.A. Lakers on T.V. She was a huge Lakers fan. She wrote letters to them and attended one of their pre-season games. She loved Kobe and had a life-size cardboard cut-out of him. She never drove a car hence no driver license, but always managed to get to where she was going. She did earn her wheelchair license recently. Mom is survived by six children and their families: Rachel Arce, Harry and Cindy Perez, Bobby and Shirley Perez, Rosemary and Ruben Diaz, David Perez and David Kilburn, and Paul Perez. She was predeceased by her oldest son, Baby Guadalupe "Lupito" Perez, Jr. and her daughter-in-law, Dolores Perez and son-in-law Thomas Arce. She is survived by 19 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren.
A Viewing will be held at Myers Chapel, Porterville on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Myers Chapel, Porterville from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, followed by the recital of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Anne's Church, Porterville on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park (Home of Peace), Porterville.To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 2, 2020