Antonio Daniel Gonzales, a longtime resident of Porterville, CA passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born in Las Cruces, NM on June 13, 1948. He was 71. Danny was a proud, loving father of two sons, Danny Gonzales and Roman Gonzales. He is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters. Private services will be held at a later date. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.