Antonio "Tony" Pedraza was born to Josefina and Jose Pedraza in Mexico on Sept. 11 1940. Tony or "Mr P' as he was know to family and close friends passed away after a long illness on May 30, 2019. Tony started his truck driving career with Victor Cruz Trucking and work for Victor for 18 years. Tony loved his sports, he loved camping, fishing, softball and he was a great bowler. Everyone that knew Tony will remember his smile. Tony is survived by his wife Janie Pedraza. Tony and Janie enjoyed 57 years of marriage. Tony is survived by 3 sisters Eloisa Garica (Elariza), Guadalupe Morin, Maria Elisa, 2 brothers Alfonso (Janie) and Jr. Tony was proceeded in death by sons Anthony and Randy Martin; his parents, Josefina and Jose; sisters Maria Villalon, Guadalupe Gutierrez, brothers Art Tienda, Juan Pedraza and Martin Pedraza. Janie would like to thank the staff at Sierra Valley Rehab for their dedicated care of Tony during his stay there. Tony will be greatly missed by his family, nieces and nephews and many great friends. Tony had a zest for life and as Mr. P would say "I like it too much". Visitation will be held at Myers Chapel, Porterville, CA on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Rosary will be held at Myers Chapel, Porterville, CA on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 6:00 PM. A Graveside Service will be held at Woodville Cemetery, Woodville, CA on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Porterville Recorder on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary