Ardith Eggman, 95, passed away on March 11, 2020 in Tulare, CA. He was born on August 11, 1924 in The Dalles, Oregon, to Arthur Eggman and Judith Victoria Fears. He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served in U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and the Korean War. He married Beaulah Mae Reeves of Porterville in August 1947. They raised six children and founded a bee apiary, Eggman Family Honey, in Terra Bella. Ardith was known for his immense kindness and generosity. He was a man of gentle spirit and strong character. His belief in God, family, and country was exemplary. He was a strong supporter of the Boy Scouts of America, and lived by the Scout Motto – "To do one's duty to God and country and to obey the Scout Law; To help other people at all times; To keep himself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight".
He is survived by his six children; Arvada. Gail, Arthur, Russell, Philip, and Allen; his 21 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Beaulah, who he was married to for 71 years.
A private graveside service will be held on March 23 at Woodville Public Cemetery. https://www.myersfuneral.com/
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 17, 2020