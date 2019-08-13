|
Arlen Leo McCrillis was born November 24, 1917 to Harvey & Clara McCrillis at the family home in the Burton district west of Porterville, CA. He joined siblings Jasper and Lenna McCrillis who preceded him in death. The Lord called him home August 10, 2019. Dad attended Roche Avenue and Burton schools and graduated Porterville High School in 1935. He graduated Porterville College in 1937, where he studied math and business, and sang for various events. It was during this time he met his accompanist and future wife, Maurine Peterson. After graduation he worked for Security Bank for two years then moved to LA, living with his brother and sister-in-law, to work as a financial officer for a finance company owned by a Pontiac dealer. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in January of 1941 for one year. However, after the attack on Pearl Harbor his service was extended until January 1946. He served in the Pacific theater in New Guinea, Leyte Gulf, Luzon, and various other areas in the Philippines. When he returned home, he and Maurine married and raised their family. He worked for the Sunkist Corporation for 36 years, first at the
Tulare County Fruit Exchange in Porterville for many years and then in Terra Bella and Lindsay prior to retiring. He and Maurine were members of Strathmore First Baptist Church and served in many capacities including music and youth. His family and friends considered him a very patient, humble, easy-going man. He is survived by his family; daughter and son-in-law, Lyn and Keith Honeycutt; daughter and son-in-law, Jean and Steven Kelley; son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Cheryl McCrillis; grandchildren, Mark (Varissa) and Kirk (Wendy) Honeycutt; Zachary (Genea) Smith; Summer (Nick) Whitley; Lacey (Jake) Landeros; Ryan (Lizy) Kelley and Erik Kelley; Caleb McCrillis, Christen Rosa and Micah (Camille) McCrillis; and Tiffany (Jeff) Crone; 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to his caregiver, Michel Perry, who has faithfully cared for him the last several years. In lieu of flowers and because of his love for youth, donations may be made to his favorite charity in his memory; Hume Lake Christian Camps, Campership Fund, 64144 Hume Lake Road, Hume, CA, 93628. Private family services will be held.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 13, 2019