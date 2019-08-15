|
|
An obituary notice ran in error in yesterday's edition of the paper, regarding Mr. McCrillis' passing as well as his service information. While the family is appreciative of everyone's thoughts and condolences, they respectfully request to be allowed to grieve in private and for the service to remain Private. In lieu of your attendance, you may wish to visit our website at www.myersfuneral.com and leave a tribute in his honor. We thank you for your understanding.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 15, 2019