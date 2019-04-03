Home

POWERED BY

Services
PETERS-LOYD FUNERAL SERVICE - PORTERVILLE
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PETERS-LOYD FUNERAL SERVICE - PORTERVILLE
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
PETERS-LOYD FUNERAL SERVICE - PORTERVILLE
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Armando Orozco Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Armando "Mondo" Orozco Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Armando "Mondo" Orozco Jr. Obituary
Armando "Mondo" Orozco Jr., a resident of Porterville, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the age of 41. Visitation is 4:00-8:00 PM Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Porterville Funeral and Cremation Center. Rosary is 6:00 PM Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Porterville Funeral and Cremation Center. Mass is 11:00 AM Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Porterville Funeral and Cremation Center is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now