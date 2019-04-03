|
|
Armando "Mondo" Orozco Jr., a resident of Porterville, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the age of 41. Visitation is 4:00-8:00 PM Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Porterville Funeral and Cremation Center. Rosary is 6:00 PM Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Porterville Funeral and Cremation Center. Mass is 11:00 AM Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Porterville Funeral and Cremation Center is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 3, 2019