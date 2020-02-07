|
|
The world lost a beautiful soul, B. Michael Wall. We will never forget his unconditional love, support and meaning he holds in our hearts. He touched many lives and will never be forgotten. Michael was born in Porterville Ca on February 26, 1952 to Bobbie and Layton Wall. He was raised in Terra Bella and spent most of his life in the Porterville area. Mike's heart belonged to his family. He is survived by two sisters, Barbara Walker and Jannifer Wall, two daughters Michele and Kendra, two sons Michael-Glen and Shane and two grandchildren Macy and Ian Van Vliet. His soulmate and the love of his life is Elaine Pettis Wall his high school sweetheart and to whom he was married for 49 years. Mike enjoyed music he played trumpet in the Panther Band and piano in various churches in the area. Mike attended Porterville High School and graduated in the Class of 1970. There he participated in football and track and field. After completing his college education he worked for SCE for 40 years where he was a regional manager and an area engineer. Mike enjoyed flying and was a member of Porterville Area Pilots Association. He loved the outdoors and shared his love for fishing with his family. His compassion led to two humanitarian awards for saving lives. Mike died on January 5, 2020 in Visalia, Ca. He left numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws as well as life long friends. We shall all miss you, our incredible husband, father, papa, friend and brother. Wishing you the safest of journeys! Always and Forever!
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 8, 2020