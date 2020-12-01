Barbara Jean Anderson-Peyron, a member of the Tule River Reservation, passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 18, 2020 in Porterville, California.

Born on June 4, 1956 to Damon and Betty Anderson on the Tule River Reservation.

Barbara attended local schools in Porterville and Sherman Indian High School in Riverside, California.

Over the years she worked as a teachers aide at Vandalia Elementary, a Tule River Tribal Council Member, and as a Community Health Aide for the Tule River Health Center. Throughout her life she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and extended family. She loved listening to music and taking long drives. She was the life of the party, always with a smile on her face and a story to share with friends and family. Barbara was extremely loved by her family and a friend to many, she will be truly missed.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her beloved daughters; Paula Christman and Malaina Peyron; beloved son; Wayne Peyron; Sisters Eleanor Arias, Katherine Anderson, and Delia Gamez of the Tule River Reservation; her 8 grandchildren Marisa Rios, Buffalo Peyron, Matthew Rios, Wayneva Peyron, Josie Rios, Elias Peyron, Olivia Christman, and Salvador Rios. And 1 great granddaughter Layana Peyron; a host of loving nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday December 1, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Porterville Funeral Home followed by a rosary at Mater DeLaRosa Church on the Tule River Reservation beginning at 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at 2 p.m, at Tule River Lower Cemetery.

