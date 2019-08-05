|
|
Barbara lived a full life of 90 years. She was an avid horse woman from early on. She was an art major at Fresno State College. She was a pilot for the Civil Air Patrol. One of her first jobs was designing window displays for a local department store in Fresno.
She was married to Marshall (Steve) Emery Stephenson who preceded her in death in 2013. She was involved in theater in Tulare and Porterville. She was in the choir at the United Methodist Church, she sang at weddings and Eastern Star. She played piano, flute, and Ukulele. She was a dancer and a gymnast, she also taught gymnastics, dance and exercise classes. She was an artist and created so many beautiful paintings and drawings. She and Steve started Steve's Drapery and Yardage in 1957, which is still run today by their son Glenn. Barbara was a prominent businesswoman in Porterville, she was involved in the Iris Festival, downtown Art Walk, and numerous other projects to benefit the Porterville downtown area. She is survived by her three children, Jeff Stephenson, Glenn Stephenson, and Kathryn Griggs; and four grandchildren, Christopher, Lee, Max, and Valerie; and one great grandchild Olivia. A celebration of life memorial service will be held Aug 24, 2019 at the Pleasant Valley Church in Springville at 3 pm.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 2, 2019