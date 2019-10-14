|
Barbara Georgene was born July 25, 1944 to George and Irene Nelson in Hopkinsville Kentucky. Raised in Ventura, CA Barbara enjoyed playing with her brother Steven, cousin Marianne and lifelong best friends Lois and Jesse. On June 12, 1965 Barbara married the love of her life Bill Spieler. They settled in Santa Paula, CA where they started their family having 2 kids Jamie and Jeff. She enjoyed boating at the lake, riding motorcycles with Bill and spending time with her family. Barbara had an amazing career she started as a file clerk for the Superintendent of schools 39 years later she retired as the Director of Fiscal Services for Fillmore Unified School District. Having become the only person without a Master's degree to be Certified by the State of California as a Chief Business Official.She worked her way from the bottom to the top. After retiring in 2004 they moved to Springville, CA where they joined The Rolling Relics Classic Car Club, made many new friends and continued riding together. Wanting to be close to her children, in June of 2017 they moved to Nocona, Texas and even though Barbara was unable to enjoy Texas it was here that she had her family together. As we all stood hand in hand around her, she said "My Family" Barbara leaves behind the love of her life and husband of 54 years Bill, daughter Jamie, son Jeff and wife Michelle, three grandchildren Tyler and wife Alyssa, Tiffany and fiancé Jeremy, Joslynn and wife Amber and great granddaughter Nevaeh Georgene. She will be remembered in our hearts forever
Barbara's Family
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 12, 2019