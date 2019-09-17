Home

Benjamin Boyd Castro


1964 - 2019
Benjamin Boyd Castro Obituary
In Remembrance of Benjamin Boyd Castro, May 23, 1964 - September 5, 2019 who passed away after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, children, and one grandson. He will be missed by his parents Benjamin and Inez Castro, and his 12 siblings Diane J. Fisher, Cat Rutherford, Viviann Carlson, Amy Chandler, Jessica Uptadel, Sally Farley, Joseph Castro, Gerardo Castro, Marisol Orosco, Jesus (Jay) Castro, Michael (Mickey) Castro, and Danielle Blumenthal. May he now remain in Heaven comfortably with his body whole once again. Until we meet again, your loving family.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Sept. 17, 2019
