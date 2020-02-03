Home

More Obituaries for Benjamin Ramos
Benjamin L Ramos


1953 - 2020
Benjamin L Ramos Obituary
Benjamin L Ramos was born on September 9, 1953 in Phoenix Arizona. His family moved to Porterville in the early 60's and remained in the vicinity. Benjamin peacefully passed away Monday, Jan 27, 2020 at his home in Porterville, CA. He is survived by his son's Clifford, Kirk, and Jimmy Ramos. In addition to 6 grandchildren, Maia Ramos, Damaris Ramos, Chloe Badger, Danielle Ramos, Alex Ramos, and the youngest James Ramos. There are also his many nieces, nephews, best friend and Brother Ralph Perez, Sister Debbie Beltran, and Sister Petra Garfield. A memorial service will be held at the Porterville Funeral and Cremation Center, Sequoia room on February 7, 2020 at 10am. Benjamin will be laid to rest at Hill Crest Memorial Park Cemetery on Thursday February 6, 2020 at 10am with immediate family and friends who cannot attend the memorial service. https://www.portervillefuneral.com/
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 4, 2020
