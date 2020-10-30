1/1
Betty Jane (Fraley) Trotter
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A resident of Porterville for 70 years, Betty passed peacefully as she slept Saturday morning. Betty was born in Blair OK, To Benjamin Leonard Trotter, and Viola Myrtle Sullivan both of Hico, Texas. The family moved from Texas to California when she was three years old. At the age of 18 she married S.M. Fraley, a Porterville farmer, who preceded her in death May 15, 2002.
Her Father would sing "You are My Sunshine", declaring it Betty's song. She was certainly sunshine to everyone who knew her, not the bright blinding kind, but the soft glowing kind that comforts and warms a soul. She was a beautiful, caring, hard working woman.
"Mother" was her most important life's work, starting with her own siblings, her children, step children various nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her home was a welcoming place to share good food, comforting words and if need be, a cozy bed. She was talented, creative, and loved the beauty of crops growing, flowers blooming, sunny days, babies, pretty clothes, and sparkling bling.
She is survived by her children, Becky Thompson, Springville, CA. Kathy Stone, Oklahoma City, OK. Mike Fraley, Lindsay, CA. Leah Fraley, Porterville, CA. Dean Fraley, Napa, CA. Jim Fraley, Napa, CA. Gail Fraley, Bakersfield, CA. 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Sister, Sharon Trotter Rowe of Oregon

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PORTERVILLE Funeral and Cremation Center
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PORTERVILLE Funeral and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst Loyd Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved