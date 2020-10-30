A resident of Porterville for 70 years, Betty passed peacefully as she slept Saturday morning. Betty was born in Blair OK, To Benjamin Leonard Trotter, and Viola Myrtle Sullivan both of Hico, Texas. The family moved from Texas to California when she was three years old. At the age of 18 she married S.M. Fraley, a Porterville farmer, who preceded her in death May 15, 2002.

Her Father would sing "You are My Sunshine", declaring it Betty's song. She was certainly sunshine to everyone who knew her, not the bright blinding kind, but the soft glowing kind that comforts and warms a soul. She was a beautiful, caring, hard working woman.

"Mother" was her most important life's work, starting with her own siblings, her children, step children various nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her home was a welcoming place to share good food, comforting words and if need be, a cozy bed. She was talented, creative, and loved the beauty of crops growing, flowers blooming, sunny days, babies, pretty clothes, and sparkling bling.

She is survived by her children, Becky Thompson, Springville, CA. Kathy Stone, Oklahoma City, OK. Mike Fraley, Lindsay, CA. Leah Fraley, Porterville, CA. Dean Fraley, Napa, CA. Jim Fraley, Napa, CA. Gail Fraley, Bakersfield, CA. 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Sister, Sharon Trotter Rowe of Oregon

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store