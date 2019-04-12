|
|
Born Dec. 3, 1928 to Fred and Myrtle Long in Vinita, O.K. She went to be with the love of her life, LeeRoy Cantrell on April 6, 2019
She was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She loved to embroidery and making quilts. The family would like to thank the staff of Sequoia Transitional Care for taking such good care of her. She leaves behind a sister Mary Rickels, sons Danny (Winona), Michael and daughter Jeanette Worrell. She had six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. They were the light of her life.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 12, 2019