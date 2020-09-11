Beulah Geneva Dodson, at the age of 93, left this world for Heaven on September 1, 2020.
She was born at home near Huntsville, Arkansas on September 12, 1926 to Avery and Dora Garrison. She was the 5th child out of 12 children in her family.
She spent her first 10 years in the community of Big Sandy, Arkansas. Here, she attended school in the Big Sandy Community Church where her father led the singing on Sundays. The family moved to Tulare, California in 1937 where Beulah attended local schools and Tulare Union High School.
In 1946, she married James "Jimmy" Dodson who, after 66 years of marriage, preceded her in death in 2013.
Beulah is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Charles Hansen of Porterville. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Christy Nelson of Bakersfield and Kim and Trent Barnes also of Bakersfield. She has 5 great-grandchildren: Jacob Nelson, Branton Barnes, Camille Nelson, Cailynne Nelson, and Haily Barnes.
She is survived by two brothers, Ernie Garrison of Visalia, and Floyd Fullerton of Hanford.
She was preceded in death by her infant son, Larry Dean Dodson, stepdaughter Patricia Rutherford, step-grandson Richard Banks, 5 sisters, and 4 brothers. She is also survived by stepdaughter Marilyn Bishop and step- grandchildren Shaun Banks, Andrea Galan, Joe Gardinier, Jean Rutherford, Paul Rutherford, Sandy Hull, and many great-grandchildren. She loved all her family dearly.
Beulah loved to stay busy and worked until she was 80 years old. After a combined 28 years of service in Tulare and Visalia, she received a golden handshake and retired from Bank of America as head of the note department. She then secured a job at Oppenheimer Group in Visalia where she worked on claims, accounts payable and invoicing. A fellow employee and friend said, "Beulah was a detailed person who completed her jobs while learning the new skill of using computers. She never complained or gave up."
Beulah cherished spending time with her family. She enjoyed camping trips in the Sierras, RV trips to the desert with her siblings and grandchildren, quilting with her mother, shopping with her sisters, traveling with her daughter and son-in-law, and board games that often included 4 generations of family members.
She loved and was faithful to God and served Him well. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene.
Chapel services will be held at the Porterville Funeral and Cremation Center on September 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM. After the service, burial will be at the Tulare District Cemetery, 900 E. Kern Street followed by a dinner at the home of Ernie Garrison.
