Bev was truly one of a kind and as beautiful on the inside as she was the outside. She was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. Our "Nana," as her grandbabies called her, "Sis," as she was called by her dad, mom and brother was an amazing wife, mom, nana, daughter, sister, sister in law, aunt and friend. All around incredible human with a heart of solid gold. To say Bev was a hard worker is an understatement. At the age of 7, she jumped right in picking cherries with her family and then had her first part-time job at Winchells Donuts at the age of 15. Shortly after Bev then started working for a local, family owned grocery story, White's Market. For 17 years, she greeted everyone who came in with her big, beautiful smile. In 1996, she became a Correctional Officer for the Dept. of Corrections where she was loved by all and also recognized as Employee of the Month over the entire institution. In 2014, she made the much deserved decision to retire and enjoy uninterrupted time with her family and grandbabies.

Bev's #1 priority was her family and she loved them more than anything. She was the most selfless woman who always had everyone else's best interest top of mind. Although she begged to differ, she was the life of the party and made everyone laugh until they cried. She was also the first one to say "Ok, I'm going home…bye" haha! She loved her cut-off sweats, oversized t-shirt and loved her hair French braided. Everywhere she went, she managed to make a life-long friend. Her mission in life was to make sure her people were happy. Bev's grandbabies were her world…her heart and joy. There's no denying that, her babies as she called them, were the people that she loved the most. Although miles separated her from most of them, Face Time dates were a regular occurrence and there's no doubt they brought the biggest smiles to each other's faces. And Nanas house…no one ever wanted to leave! Loved ones that cleared the path for Beverly are her grandmothers Bessie Shoopman and Dora Quinton, her grandfather Jessie Quinton and her father in law John Loftis. Loved ones that will miss Bev until they meet again are her husband of 37 years Steve Loftis; her daughter and her husband Chelsea and Ian Farmer, her son and daughter in law Tate and Brooke Lofits; her mom and dad Judy and Bobby Ray Quinton Sr; her brother and sister in law Amy and Bobby Ray Quinton Jr.; her grandchildren Emmett (6), Bristol (6), Carson (4), Nolan (3), Maddux (2) and Luke (4 months) and many aunts, uncles nieces and nephews. Even though our hearts are broken, we all know she would smile and say "I'm ok, promise…don't worry about me"!

Please join us in celebrating all that she was Monday, 6/17 at Hillcrest Cemetery at 2pm. Published in The Porterville Recorder on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary