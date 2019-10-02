|
Beverly J. Gorne passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019 at the age of 87. She worked many years as a radio announcer at KTIP radio. She loved being in plays at The Porterville Barn Theater and won numerous Hosscar Awards. She is survived by 3 sons, Lyle Martin, Gary Martin (Roxanne), Larry Martin (Jackie) and 1 brother Lewis Wills (Ellen) along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Hillcrest Cemetery at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in her memory be made to The Porterville Barn Theater.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 2, 2019