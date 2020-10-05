Billie James Anderson was born in Arkansas on January 10, 1933. He passed away in Porterville on September 29, 2020. He battled cancer, Parkinson's disease & dementia for many years. He was 87.
After 62 years of marriage, he is survived by his wife, Rotha. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Flora; stepfather, Elmer Long; and siblings, Andy, Larry, & Bonnie.
He was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church. Bill was a paratrooper and trainer in the Army, joining in 1952. After leaving the service he worked many jobs before discovering his talent for roofing houses. He was a roofing contractor in the south valley area for over 40 years. After retirement he used his skills to repair and rebuild rental properties. He was a meticulous perfectionist, always staying busy and willing to lend a hand to help anyone.
Bill was an avid bowler with a 200+ average. He won many trophies at local and state tournaments. He was a sports and racing fan. He loved drag races, Rocky Hill stock car races and often attended NASCAR races. Bill enjoyed working in his extensive vegetable garden and fishing in Arkansas on vacation. He also enjoyed volunteering in Relay For Life
and won the top fundraiser trophy for 13 years.
A Graveside Service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM. For everyone's safety, please wear a mask and observe social distancing. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Valley Adult Day Services (V.A.D.S.), 127 E. Oak St., Porterville, CA 93257. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com.
Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.