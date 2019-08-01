Home

Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
China's Alley Restaurant
Lindsay, CA
Billie Rae Glick


1931 - 2019
Billie Rae Glick Obituary
Billie was born in Compton, CA on July 1, 1931, to James and Hazel Hughes. She went to be with her Lord and Savior July 25, 2019 at the age of 88. Billie married Robert (Dutch) Glick on June 24, 1950. The Couple started their life together in Round Valley, East of Lindsay, CA. She was a housewife for 53 years. Billie was preceded in death by her husband Robert, Brothers; Jimmy, Dana, Larry and Sister Pat Reed. She is survived by her four children; Sherman Glick (Krisi) of Visalia, CA, Robin Patton (Ron) of Porterville, CA, Kevin Glick of Lindsay, CA and Margo Lembke (Don) of Columbia Falls, MT, her brother Bruce Hughes (Linda) of Florence, OR, and her sister, Sue Weisenburger (Louie) of Exeter, CA, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at China's Alley Restaurant, Lindsay, CA on August 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 1, 2019
