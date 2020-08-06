Roy was born 90 years ago in Oklahoma to John and Lorene Beagle, and left this world August 1, 2020 after battling cancer.

For 64 years he was a devoted husband and companion to Thelma who passed in 2016. He was the best father, mentor, grandfather, and great grandfather his loved ones could have ever ask for. Roy was an Industrial Arts teacher for 30 years. He began his teaching career after graduating from Central State College in Edmond Oklahoma. In 1964 Roy and his family moved to Porterville, where he taught Welding and Machine Shop at Porterville High School for the last 23 years of his teaching career, retiring in 1987. Roy loved to tinker in his shop and could build, fabricate or fix anything. He also loved to fish and hunt, and both Dad and Mom loved to travel. For 26 years they traveled in their RV 10 months out of the year. They had been to all 50 states, Mexico, and Canada. They also loved to spending time with their family as they passed through, off to another traveling adventure.

Roy was loved by many, respected by all, and will be missed tremendously. Roy is survived by sons Keith (Normalynn) of Tennessee, John (Beverly) of Terra Bella, and daughter Carma (Ron) DiCianni of Tennessee, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the caregivers from Just Like Home, Optimal Hospice, and a very special thanks to all the doctors and staff at the VA and Heritage Crossing in Clovis. The family requests that any giving be in the form of donations to a Veterans association of your choosing since, as requested, there will be no services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store