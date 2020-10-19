On August 19, 1942 in Clovis, New Mexico Billy Frank was born to Frank and Billie Spieler

Growing up in Southern California with sister Sherry and brother Jonny. They knew early on that Bill was going to be a wild one.

After finishing school at Camarillo High School. Bill enlisted in the US Army where he served as a Medic in Anchorage, Alaska.

Upon returning home Bill met the love of his life Barbara Nelson. They wed on June 12, 1965. The couple settled in Santa Paula, Ca together they raised two children Jamie and Jeff.

Bill spent the next 35 years driving truck all over the western United States. He was known as the Screamin Demon. When Bill retired, he kept the odometer from his truck, it reads over a million miles.

When Bill wasn't driving his truck, he was on his motorcycle or water skiing with his family.

In 2005 Bill and Barbara moved to Springville, Ca where they continued to ride. When Bill wasn't riding. his bike, he was restoring classic cars having joined the Rolling Relics Car Club. Where he made numerous new friends.

In 2017 Bill moved Barbara to Nocona, Texas so she could be close to her children. Then after 54 years of marriage Barbara passed away. Bill, continued to ride and was well known for saying, "If I die on my bike, I died happy."

On September 12, 2020 Bill went happily back to Barbara.

Bill was dearly loved and will be forever missed. He is survived by daughter Jamie Hunter and son Jeff Spieler, grandson Tyler Hunter and wife Alyssa, granddaughters Tiffany Hunter and Joslyn Spieler and wife Amber, great grandkids Haiden, Aidian, Subastyon, Brennen, Jedidah and Nevaeh..

Open Memorial Oct. 21, 2020 at 3pm, 36175 Hwy 190 Springville, Ca formerly the Shingle Mill.

Ride together forever

