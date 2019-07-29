|
|
Bobby Dale Daniel passed away Wednesday, July 24th, at his home at the age of 78. Bob's 78 years on earth were full of adventures, family, and love as he lived his life to the fullest. He never wasted an opportunity to coach his kids and grand kids, vacation with his son's and daughter's families, and he gave of his time and energy generously to those he loved. Bob was born August 15, 1940 to Jeff and Lois Daniel. He grew up in Springville, the youngest of seven. He spoke fondly of his childhood fishing and swimming in the Tule River, roaming the hills with his friends, playing sports at the school, and being in the Scouts with leader Bruce Borror. At 17, Bob joined the U.S. Navy and spent his service on the U.S.S. Boxer. When his service was complete, he returned to Springville where he met and fell in love with his wife of 56 years, Nadine. They married and built a family on their foundation of love and commitment to one another. Bob will be remembered by many as a passionate coach. He was tough as nails and driven by love as he coached many years of Little League and NJB basketball teams. When he wasn't coaching he was the loudest spectator in the stands, still coaching his kids, grand-kids, and their teammates. Bob's family is a legacy of his love. He is survived by his wife, Nadine; children Christy (Dave) Garcia, Robby (Tommie) Daniel, Brooke (Chris) Mariboho; grandchildren Jacob Garcia, Noel (Zack) Ward, Hunter Daniel, Faith Daniel, Kalea Mariboho, and Caleb Mariboho; brother Rudy Daniel; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his step-father Clarence Moulton, brothers LJ, Austin, Bill, Kenny, and his sister Margie. The family will hold a private memorial as per Bob's wishes. If you would like to honor Bob, donations can be made in his name to: 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 (Or) Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center 465 W. Putnam (checks will be made Payable to SVMC Foundation).
Published in The Porterville Recorder on July 30, 2019