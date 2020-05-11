Bonnie Jean Sizer Gunning was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa on July 2, 1935 to Hazelle and Nelson Sizer. The family later moved to Santa Barbara, California where Bonnie completed her high school education. After high school, she took classes at Santa Barbara community college, studying to be an X-ray technician and worked at a local bank. Bonnie married Harry Aiken "Hal" Gunning on December 31, 1955. The young couple soon moved to family land in Porterville, California where they raised their three children and have lived ever since. The center point of family life was First Baptist Church of Porterville where Bonnie and Hal built life-long friendships, watched their children grow in faith, and loved and supported the families of the congregation. Bonnie has said that the best accomplishment of her life was to see her children active in the life of the church. After the children were grown, Bonnie took classes and earned a certificate in Early Childhood Development at Porterville College and worked at the childcare center at First Baptist Church and at Burton Elementary School as a teacher's aide for about 10 years. Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, two younger sisters, Joan and Marianne, by her elder brother Larry, and most recently by her eldest child Alan. She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, two younger children David and Joan and the spouses of all three children, as well as 17 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for a life of steadfastness in her Christian faith, service to the community, especially the children, and her unbounded love for family. Service will be held at later date.

