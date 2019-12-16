|
|
Bonnie Kennedy Campbell passed away at the age of 85. Bonnie was born in Tulare, California on October 8, 1934 to Elvin and Telcie (Nave) Farrow. She went to meet the Lord in Porterville, California on December 7, 2019. She lived in the Porterville/Visalia area most of her life. Previously married to Ralph Kennedy and Ron Campbell both deceased. Bonnie worked as a nurse assistant for Dr. Feleay in Ivanhoe for several years and then as a Milk Lab Inspector for Los Angeles County and Tulare County for 25 years, until her retirement at 66 years of age. Bonnie is survived by her son, Don Kennedy (Sheila) of Tulare, California; her daughter, Karen Kennedy Rappleye (Wayne) of Nipomo, California; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Steve Kennedy; her mother Telcie "Tommy" Kennedy; her father, Elvin Farrow and sister, Juane Bleau.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA 93291 on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30am followed by Inurnment at Visalia Public Cemetery District. Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 14, 2019