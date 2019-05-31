|
Brenda Ann David, passed away peacefully at the age of 61. Brenda was born in Porterville, CA on Oct 26, 1957.
She graduated from Monache High School in 1977 and later met and married Johnny David in 1979. They would have celebrated their 40th anniversary this year. Brenda is preceded in death by her father, Jim Hendershot, and leaves behind her husband, Johnny David, mother, Emma Mae Hendershot, brother, Jimmy and wife Cheryl Hendershot, sister, Karen and husband Roy Roper, nieces, Amber Nordin and Crystal Morris and great nephew, Jordan Morris. Brenda you will be deeply missed. Until we meet again, in loving memory your family.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 31, 2019