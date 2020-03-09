Home

Brenda Gayle Tinney


1947 - 2020
Brenda Gayle Tinney of Wright City, Oklahoma passed away peacefully on February 27,2020 in Plano, Texas. She was born on September 15, 1947 in Comanche, Oklahoma. She was 72. She is preceded by her parents Everett and Edith Smith, daughter Laurie Elizabeth and husband Tommy Duncan. Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 10 years, Elton Tinney; her sons Johnny and Jason Duncan(Diana), stepsons Ron Staley (Josie) and Steven Tinney. Brenda is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Brenda graduated from Porterville High-school class of 1965. She was an avid reader, music lover, traveler and gaming enthusiast. Brenda loved to make things, and could crochet just about anything in record time. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a great laugh and was so much fun to be around. Brenda was beloved amongst her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 7, 2020
