Brent Allen Moore, age 80, passed away peacefully on April 5th, 2020 at Sierra View District Hospital in Porterville, CA.
Brent was born in Porterville on November 8th, 1939 to Janie and Guy Moore. He was a graduate from Porterville High School in 1958. He loved playing football, riding motorcycles, gardening and being outdoors. He also, loved being at his cabin in Camp Nelson. His favorite thing to do was to sit by the fire with his family and friends, having an ice cold beer. He has had a successful painting business for over 50 years. He is preceded in death by his parents Guy and Janie Moore and late brother Terry Moore.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Moore; his son and spouse Randy Moore and Tina Stout, Randy's mother Lynn Moore; his sons Chris Hughes and Mike Hughes; his daughter Shelly Porter and son-in-law Derrick Porter; His brother and sister-in-law Debbie and Larry Gemmell, and sister-in-law Connie Moore; 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A Celebration of life Service will be held at a later date. To sign Brent Moore's online register book, please go to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral Home at (559) 784-6485
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 9, 2020