October 16, 2020, our lives were forever changed

Brogan Alan Day, a freshman at Strathmore High School, an adventurous soul, and a very much loved son, brother, grandson, great-grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, left this world at the young age of 15.

He is survived by his parents, Rinda Wilkinson and Steven Day; his sister, Keilee Wilkinson-Day; his grandparents, Pam & Alan Wilkinson and Darlene & Greg Day; aunts and uncles, Elyssa (Wilkinson) & Kenny Gregg, their children Rylee and Morgan, and Lisa (Day) Ogden, her children Zane, Zachary, and Henry; his GiGi, Marie Holtsclaw; great aunts and uncles, Tish Holtsclaw and Robert Block, Jackie and Kenneth Kober, and Kathy Holtsclaw; and many cousins and friends.

Brogan was born September 1, 2005, in Porterville, California. With his wide-eyes, he was immediately loved. His Dad once said, when asked what he was thankful for at Thanksgiving, he looked at Brogan and replied, "I love the look on your face when I come home."

Brogan attended Summit Charter/Lombardi Elementary School and Sequoia Middle School, both in Porterville, CA. He always liked to get to school early so he could have his social time before school with his peeps.

One of his favorite places to spend time was at the family-owned Pack Station. In his earlier years, he would celebrate his birthdays there, inviting his family and friends to Camp Wannahockaluggie, where they would enjoy horseback riding, crafts and activities, lots of good food, and sleeping in tents under the Western Sierra sky. He would enjoy many summers there, fishing in the Kern River, riding his quad, hunting, and being in the great outdoors.

This was his first year of high school, and while he didn't get the experience of walking onto campus, that didn't interfere with continuing the many friendships he formed over the last ten years.

He had a smile that came easy, and was a true friend to all who knew him. Many of his friends have said, "Brogan is the happiest boy we know."

Brogan will now be fishing alongside GiGi Pop'E', Great Grandpa Day, Great Grandpa Wilkinson and baking and cooking with Great Grandma Myrna, Great Grandma Wilkinson and Great Grandma Day until the rest of the family is together again.

Private graveside services for family.

A Celebration of Life (Brogan-style) will be held in honor of Brogan on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Robles Ranch, 11653 Road 248, Porterville.

