"Our funny man and airplane enthusiast", Bruce Carter passed away on April 11, 2019; joining his parents, grandparents and uncles. Bruce leaves his wife of 39 years, Grace, his children Stephen and RoseMary and Grace's children Johnny and Martha. His siblings Carl (Sandy), Mary (Cliff), and Annette (Tim). His uncle Barney Meyer and Aunt Dessa. Bruce always enjoyed being with all his Carter nieces and nephews, especially for theThanksgiving holiday, to hear his nieces and sisters singing together.

Bruce had an extensive Escamilla family with Grace, Father-in-law Salvador (deceased, sisters-in-law, Virginia (Albert), and Irene, brother-in-law Tom (deceased) and Sal Jr. (Elena) and many nieces and nephews that he always enjoyed at family reunions,

Bruce had many, many friends in his lifetime. He loved to tell them all his jokes. He had two very special best friends, Randy Miller (Paso Robles) and Erickson Smith (Porterville). Bruce arranged for his passing many years ago. His quote was "it is my wish that my children, family and friends carry on by celebrating my life and not my death" These will be no memorial service per his request. His ashes will be scattered over the ocean of the central coast from an airplane, "I want to leave flying!" Family and friends will be notified with the location and date for "Celebrate Bruce's Life" when the arrangements are confirmed.

A sincere thank you to the nurses and doctors of the lCU at French Hospital Medical Center for their professional care of my husband and their compassion and kindness to his wife. Please consider donating to help the research of pancreatic cancer. Donations can be made at: www.cityofhope.org/ giving. Goodbye my love, Your wife, Grace. Arrangements are being handled by Los Osos Mortuary & Memorial Park. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary