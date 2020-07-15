Bryan James Wells, beloved by many friends, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the age of 61. Born on October 26, 1958 in Porterville, California to Keith and Margaret Coleman Wells. He had a half brother, Micheal Wells, who was ten years older than he.

His immediate family all predeceased him. His mother taught him to read and write and God gave him the talent of drawing. He was an avid reader of the comics in the Recorder, Times Delta and the Bee. Garfield was one of his favorite characters. Many friends received 9 X 11 pictures of Garfield on newsprint. He drew with black Sharpies with a fine point. Bryan always signed all of his drawings with his whole name always in capitals. When Bryan began attending the Sheltered Workshop his leaders entered his art in the Tulare County Fair. He won many first place ribbons in his division. He designed the Workshop's Christmas Program folder one year. In Bryan's childhood and into his young adult years he looked forward to going to the Springville Rodeo with his dad who was a Tulare County Sheriff Officer and Constable of the Lindsay Justice Court. He wore his cowboy hat just like the professionals. Bryan spent the first forty years of his life in his home with his mother and father. When his mother passed he lived in the Timmerman Home, the Segal Home and finally the Steele Home. His friends are thankful for all the caregivers Bryan had in his homes and at the workshop. His friends are gathering at the Hillcrest Cemetery at 10:00, Friday, July 17, 2020 to remember Bryan and his life. If you were a friend of Bryan's please come join in celebrating his life

