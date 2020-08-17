Burgess (Bud) Toll Spry, Jr, 93, passed away from multiple medical complications on 8/6/2020. Bud was born 1/22/1927 in San Dimas, CA to Burgess (Bert) Toll Spry and Leola Roberts. He had two older sisters, Luella and Dorothy. Bud's father, "Bert", was a blacksmith in downtown San Dimas until he died when Bud was 13. His mother was an assistant librarian. Growing up in the Great Depression he had many responsibilities as a child. He graduated from Bonita High School in San Dimas, CA. After graduation he enlisted in the Army Air Corps. The Army sent him to the University of Utah where he studied engineering for 3 quarters, then on to Biloxi, Mississippi to complete basic training. Since World War II was over, he was given several assignments and completed his duty working in the Judge Advocates Section transferring to Tokyo until he was discharged. Bud loved telling stories of his experiences in Japan, many of which were quite comical. After the Army, Bud went on to college and met his wife of 70 years, Phyllis Jean Robson from Pomona, CA. He graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo in 1950 with a bachelors degree in "Agricultural Inspection". On May 28, 1950 Bud and Jean were married and started their family with two children, Kathy and Mike.
Bud was a simple man who loved and dedicated his life to providing for his family, no matter what the sacrifice. He was a person who loved the outdoors. Bud particularly loved the mountains and could name all the trees and bushes (and even weeds) when hiking and exploring. His love of the great outdoors continued through the winter months when he would frequently take his family on snowmobile trips in the mountains. A particularly favorite snowmobile trip was to Yellowstone National Park with his adventuresome wife, Jean. Bud and Jean also enjoyed trips to Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, and various destinations across the United States. Bud also liked to have parties and gatherings with family and friends. He was an active member in the First United Methodist Church and served on many committees. His career began with Leffingwell Chemical Company in La Vern, CA and was transferred to Porterville in 1951. He worked for Howard Michaelis for 5 years and in 1957 went into partnership with Elmer Wales and they began Spry and Wales Pest Control. In 1973, he sold the business and worked for several ag companies, prior to forming Spry's Pest Management with his son, Mike. They had this business for 26 years until Bud retired at age 79.Bud was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife Jean of 70 years, daughter Kathy Gisler (Dennis) of San Luis Obispo, Grandchildren Jennifer Lane (James), Ginger Carlucci (Jeff) and Jill Woyt (Ehren); son Mike Spry (Bobbi) of Porterville, grandchildren Nick Spry (Bri) and Elyse Spry. He is also survived by 6 great grandchildren, and one sister Dorothy Holden. He was preceded in death by his sister Luella Coy. He will be greatly missed by all. Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Optimal Hospice Foundation (Optima hospicefoundation.com
) or the Sepsis Alliance (sepsis.org
). To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com