Byron (Scott) Russell, 49 went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday June 05, 2020. Scott was born in Porterville, California to Cecil Lynn and Sally Ann Russell on January 01, 1971. He remained in the Porterville area until about age 4 when he moved to the Bakersfield area with his Father after the death of his Mother. Scott went to school in the Porterville, Bakersfield, and Shafter areas. He graduated in 1989 from Monache High School in Porterville. Scott got married shortly after high school and wanted a family so much that he and his wife adopted three children, two Sons and a Daughter. Scott spent most of his life living between the Porterville and Shafter areas, where he was a man of many talents. He spent most of his adult life working as a Chef like his Father; however, he also spent time in the construction trade, he was a bar/pub owner, he managed a couple restaurants, as well as a Senior community mobile home park in Porterville. Scott also became the main caregiver for his Aunt Kate who was his surrogate Mom after the death of his own Mother when he was only 6 months old. Scott made friends wherever he went, and his positive outlook on life made it seem as though he never met a stranger. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Lynn & Sally Ann Russell of California, Grandmother Mrs. Annie Lee Whatley and Mr. & Mrs. John Schlosser of California, his Aunt Kate & his Uncle Joe of California. Scott leaves behind his two sons Freedom (Bethannie) and Adam (Amie) Russell as well as his daughter, Shawntel Russell all of Bakersfield. He is survived by his Grandchildren; Ciara, Mason, Cami, & Logan, all of Bakersfield, as well as his surrogate Brothers and their wives; Ben (Tracy) of Oklahoma, Joe (Lori), Don (Wendy), Cris (Kim), and Wade(Mary) all of Callifornia. He also leaves behind a large number of friends who will miss him dearly. At Scott's families request there will be a one day viewing on Tuesday July 7, 2020 from 5:00pm till 8:00pm at Basham & Lara Funeral Care, 343 State Ave. Shafter, Ca. and then a Celebration of his life will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00am at the Porterville Hillcrest Cemetery 1013 E. Olive Ave. in Porterville, Ca. under the direction of Pastor Mark Pitcher. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, well wishes, condolences, and donations during this time. Any questions call: (661) 746-4200

