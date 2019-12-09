|
|
Calvin James Weisenberger, loving husband, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away in Porterville on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, two- and one-half weeks short of his 97th birthday. He was born December 15, 1922, in a hospital on Mill Street in Porterville, and was the only child of Leo and Hazel Weisenberger. Calvin is survived by his wife, Rosalie, daughter Diane (Kent), sons Gary (Nancy) and Neal (Sharon), grandsons Mark (Amy) and Jason (Jennifer) Sanctuary, and great-grandchildren Abigail, Nicholas, Benjamin, and Caleb Sanctuary. Leo, Calvin's dad, was a farmer, and grew oranges and olives on a 10-acre farm in Strathmore. During WWII the family raised 10,000-15,000 chickens. It was Calvin's responsibility to feed and cleanup the chicken coops, while his mother collected, washed, graded and sold the eggs. Calvin graduated from Strathmore High School in 1942. He loved football and played several positions, including offense and defense. He excelled at each. The high school administration had such respect for Calvin, they allowed him to leave school early, so he could take care of the chickens. True to his word, Calvin did not abuse the agreement he made with the principal to stay home until after school hours. This is how he lived his life, by his word and the agreements he made. His word was his bond. In 1933, at Strathmore First Baptist Church, Calvin made a commitment to trust Jesus Christ as his Savior. After he graduated from high school he decided to find a church that had more prospects for meeting young women his age. He started attending activities at Porterville First Baptist Church, and a short time later he met a brown eyed, dark haired beauty. Her name was Rosalie Tharp. They started dating in October 1944, and after a whirlwind courtship were married March 11, 1945. They had three children, daughter, Diane, and two sons, Gary and Neal. They began their marriage in a small house on 20 acres, at the end of East Westfield in Porterville, and until two years ago lived in the same house. What made their 74+ year marriage work was complete devotion to each other, loyalty and commitment to their marriage vows, and love for their family and God. Calvin worked on the farm growing oranges, lemons, and olives. During tough times he supplemented their income working for a tractor shop, Jones Hardware, and later became a licensed Landscape Contractor. In the 1940s he started playing Santa Claus. He loved making children happy and did it for over 50 years. Throughout the years he participated in Christmas parties, school functions, city parades, church activities, and with his family. He was well known in town and would often surprise kids by calling them by name. Calvin was a humble man of exceptional character, and it showed in his actions, speech, and deeds. He was tender hearted, more than generous with his time, and loved to help others. When he committed to do something, whether it was a job or an opportunity to volunteer, he made sure it was done well and completed when he promised. He was a man to be admired and emulated, and he will be truly be missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 101 North G Street, Porterville, California. Interment to be private. Contributions to the Porterville Museum or in Calvin's memory would be appreciated. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 7, 2019