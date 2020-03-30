Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Harness
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl R. Harness


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl R. Harness Obituary
Carl Richard Harness of Porterville, CA passed away March 26, 2020 surrounded by family. Carl was born in Stella Missouri on September 13th, 1937. He lived in Neosho Missouri until he moved with his family to Porterville, CA at 9 years old. Carl was the proud owner of Carl R Harness Construction. He loved fishing at the Kings Canyon and Wishon. He could be seen on his Motorcycle Moody Blue at anytime. His passion was singing and playing guitar with his Friends and Family. Carl is survived by his Wife of 62 years, Barbara Harness, His son, Tim Harness, Daughters Lisa Gerhardt and Amy Bowman. His two brothers, Harold Harness and Willy Harness and his two sisters, Verna Jean Best and Donna Rauschl. Carl came from a big family so he had a big family that includes many Nieces and Nephews, 13 Grandchildren, 17 Great, Great Grandchildren and 1 great, great, great grandchild. And Gracie his faithful companion. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Opal Harness, a brother Bob Harness, a sister Rosemary Pitts and his beloved son, John Harness. At this time, a memorial service is postponed and will be held at a later date.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -