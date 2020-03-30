|
|
Carl Richard Harness of Porterville, CA passed away March 26, 2020 surrounded by family. Carl was born in Stella Missouri on September 13th, 1937. He lived in Neosho Missouri until he moved with his family to Porterville, CA at 9 years old. Carl was the proud owner of Carl R Harness Construction. He loved fishing at the Kings Canyon and Wishon. He could be seen on his Motorcycle Moody Blue at anytime. His passion was singing and playing guitar with his Friends and Family. Carl is survived by his Wife of 62 years, Barbara Harness, His son, Tim Harness, Daughters Lisa Gerhardt and Amy Bowman. His two brothers, Harold Harness and Willy Harness and his two sisters, Verna Jean Best and Donna Rauschl. Carl came from a big family so he had a big family that includes many Nieces and Nephews, 13 Grandchildren, 17 Great, Great Grandchildren and 1 great, great, great grandchild. And Gracie his faithful companion. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Opal Harness, a brother Bob Harness, a sister Rosemary Pitts and his beloved son, John Harness. At this time, a memorial service is postponed and will be held at a later date.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 28, 2020