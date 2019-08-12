|
|
Carl Richard Waggle was born on August 25, 1927 in Clovis, CA to William and Mary Waggle. He passed peacefully at his home on August 6, 2019 at the age of 91. The Waggle family moved to Porterville in 1930 and it would remain Carl's home for his entire life. He graduated from Porterville High School in 1945, after which he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Upon his return, he completed his education at Porterville Jr College and married the former Grace Taylor on December 31, 1949.
He was employed by Southern California Edison until his retirement in 1985. During his retirement years, he and Grace enjoyed many fishing trips to the Klamath River and the warm winters in Quartzsite, AZ. Carl is preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Florence Branson, Frances Riggs, Susie Reynolds, William Waggle, Edith Waggle, Thomas Waggle, Robert Waggle, and James Waggle; his wife, Grace; his daughter; Linda Bledsaw; and his son, James Waggle. He is survived by his daughter, Lori Belezzuoli, son-in-law, Dennis Belezzuoli; daughter-in-law, Carol Waggle; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 12th from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Myers Chapel. A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 13th at 10:00 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl's name to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 10, 2019