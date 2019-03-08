Carlos John Prado of 71 years of age, passed away Feb. 3, 2019 in Porterville, his birthplace. Cause of death was a heart attack.

Born June 3, 1947 to Ladislao Prado of Jalisco, Mexico and Grace Sue Geniella of Encinitas, CA, both deceased. Carlos is preceded in death by siblings: Frances and Consuelo Prado George and Nick Leyva and son William Bradley Scott Surviving Siblings are: David and Cecil Prado, Saraestella Garcia and Helen Ortega All of Porterville and Ralph Leyva of Ceres, CA

Surviving offspring are: daughter Dominica Crawford of Sacramento, CA. Granddaughter Leah Hickerson of Alvin, TX., Great grandson Westin Fowler of Alvin, TX., Stepsons Levi and Nate Feliz, nieces and nephews and the women he loved: Jo Anne Grubbs, Mary Feliz, Sue, Gladys Hawkins. A million thanks to his dear friend/caretakers Mary Marshall and Joanna Polanco.

Carlos loved. He loved: women, food/cooking/eating, outdoors/camping/fishing, dogs, jokes, telling tall tales, his native heritage"

He had recently renewed his relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus and was very happy. Rest In Peace Carlos

A Memorial is being held at Success Lake Saturday, March 9th at 12 noon with a potluck to follow on the East shore. Please bring your own chair. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary