Born on May 29, 1946 in Ensenada Mexico. He went home on October 19, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Maria Oralia, his son Adrian Nunez, his mother Amada Ozuna de Nunez, his sister Otilia Nunez and his father Carlos Nunez.
He is survived by his brothers Oscar, Juan and Jose Elias, his sisters Onelia, Oralia, y Maria de los Ángeles. He is also survived by his children Laura Gutierrez, Rachel Centeno and Carlos Rene Nunez. His grandchildren Stephen, DeAnna, Dominick, Isabelle and Jaime III and great grandchild Luna.
Carlos was a devoted father and truck driver. He enjoyed being with his family and his friends laughing, going out to eat, and joking around with everyone. His passion was being in the mountains hauling logs and working on his truck with son and his brother. Carlos Octavio Nunez (our dad) will be greatly missed.
Funeral Services will be on Thursday October 29, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. at the Porterville Funeral & Cremation on 765 W. Henderson. Burial will proceed after at 11:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence or sign Al online Register Book, please login to, www.portervillefuneral.com.
For additional information contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center. 765 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville. (559) 784.6485.