Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anne's Church
Porterville, CA
Interment
Following Services
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Carlota Arzimendi Lucio

Carlota Arzimendi Lucio Obituary
Carlota Arizmendi Lucio, 89 of Ducor CA, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday December 29, 2019; she was preceded in death by husband Apolonio G. Lucio and son Reymundo A. Lucio. Carlota is survived by her children; Apolonio A. Lucio, Jr., Rudolfo A. Lucio, Elvia L. Aguinaga, Olga L. Banda, Jorge A. Lucio, Rosa Lucio- Rodriguez, Rojelio A. Lucio, Lydia L. Strom, Jesusita Lucio, Isabel L. Harris, Josefina L. Brower, and Jose A. Lucio; 38 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Carlota lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and kept an immaculate house and garden. Most of all she loved her family and instilled strong values. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. She was a beautiful, kind and humble woman. Please join us in celebrating her life; Viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Myers Chapel, Porterville, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Rosary will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Myers Chapel at 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday January 9, 2020 at St. Anne's Church, Porterville, at 11:00 AM.  Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. A reception will follow at the Terra Bella Memorial Building, 23941 Ave 95, Terra Bella, CA 93270. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 7, 2020
