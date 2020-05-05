Carol J. Chase
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our "Granny" as known by those she loved, passed away peacefully Monday April 6, 2020. She was 76 years old at the time of her passing. She was the third child born too Lowe and Wanda Burns on June 17, 1943. Carol graduated from Delano High School and went on to have a successful career as a beautician for 45 years. Despite her hectic schedule in life, faith, family and friends were her passion. Her grandchildren were her world. Alyssa Alcala, Chelsea Sanchez, Tara Kelly, and Bailey Taggard will dearly miss her. Carol spent the majority of her life as a servant of Jehovah. To those whom she met she was eager to share her faith and had the utmost confidence in the resurrection hope held out in the bible at John 5:28. Her family is confident that the next voice "Granny" will hear is that of Christ. Carol is survived by her two daughters Megan Taggard (Kevin) and Erin Taggard (Brian), her four grandchildren, Brothers Paul and Danny Burns and Sister Sigrid Ricketson along with a number of loving relatives and close friends. A private family service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved