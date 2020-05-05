Our "Granny" as known by those she loved, passed away peacefully Monday April 6, 2020. She was 76 years old at the time of her passing. She was the third child born too Lowe and Wanda Burns on June 17, 1943. Carol graduated from Delano High School and went on to have a successful career as a beautician for 45 years. Despite her hectic schedule in life, faith, family and friends were her passion. Her grandchildren were her world. Alyssa Alcala, Chelsea Sanchez, Tara Kelly, and Bailey Taggard will dearly miss her. Carol spent the majority of her life as a servant of Jehovah. To those whom she met she was eager to share her faith and had the utmost confidence in the resurrection hope held out in the bible at John 5:28. Her family is confident that the next voice "Granny" will hear is that of Christ. Carol is survived by her two daughters Megan Taggard (Kevin) and Erin Taggard (Brian), her four grandchildren, Brothers Paul and Danny Burns and Sister Sigrid Ricketson along with a number of loving relatives and close friends. A private family service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store