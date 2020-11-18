Carol Lou Hale (nee Watson) passed away Saturday Nov 14, 2020. She was surrounded by her children and grandson Andrew.

Carol was a loving mother. She had great sense of humor and was an amazing cook. Carol worked at the Porterville State Hospital for over 30 years retiring as a Developmental Specialist. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic church. She enjoyed restoring antique dolls and loved I Love Lucy and all kinds of sci -fi.

She was predeceased by her husband Doug and sister Darlene. She is survived by son Greg (Donna) Burkhart, daughter Brenda Beck, son Brandon Beck and grandchildren Matthew, Andrew Gillian and 2 sister Linda, Kathy. There will be a service in Porterville announced sometime next year after the pandemic is over.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store