Carol Lou Hale (nee Watson) passed away Saturday Nov 14, 2020. She was surrounded by her children and grandson Andrew.
Carol was a loving mother. She had great sense of humor and was an amazing cook. Carol worked at the Porterville State Hospital for over 30 years retiring as a Developmental Specialist. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic church. She enjoyed restoring antique dolls and loved I Love Lucy and all kinds of sci -fi.
She was predeceased by her husband Doug and sister Darlene. She is survived by son Greg (Donna) Burkhart, daughter Brenda Beck, son Brandon Beck and grandchildren Matthew, Andrew Gillian and 2 sister Linda, Kathy. There will be a service in Porterville announced sometime next year after the pandemic is over.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.